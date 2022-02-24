PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United: In the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Islamabad United. The teams are familiar with the playing conditions and pitch as the game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 24, Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi must be heartbroken after failing to finish at the second position due to a low net run rate as compared to Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi ended third in the standings with six victories and four losses. The team registered a thriller win in its last league match by defeating Lahore in the Super Over.

Speaking of Islamabad United, their journey was nothing less than a roller coaster. The team faced lots of ups and downs and ended up winning just four out of ten league games. Islamabad will be extremely low on confidence as they concluded the group round with three consecutive losses.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

PES vs ISL Telecast

PES vs ISL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

PES vs ISL Live Streaming

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PES vs ISL Match Details

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 24, Thursday.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Ali

Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai

Allrounders: Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

PES vs ISL Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Umar, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Marchant de Lange, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf

