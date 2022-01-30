>PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United: The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United (ISL) will begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 campaign against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, January 30. The Islamabad outfit Islamabad United finished at the top of the points table in PSL 2021 edition with eight wins from ten matches in the league stages. But were knocked out of the tournament by their Sunday’s opponents in the second Eliminator. The United will be aiming to avenge their loss and kick off this season with a win.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, hunted down 191-run-target with two deliveries and five wickets to spare against Quetta Gladiators to make a brilliant start to their PSL 2022 campaign. Skipper Shoaib Malik’s unbeaten 49 and Hussain Talat’s 29-ball 52 helped Zalmi go right through the chase. They will aim to make two wins in a row on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

>PES vs ISL Telecast

PES vs ISL match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>PES vs ISL Live Streaming

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>PES vs ISL Match Details

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 02:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 30.

>PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

>Suggested Playing XI for PES vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ahsan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling Haider Ali

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown

>PES vs ISL Probable XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (C), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood

