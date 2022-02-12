>PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings: The finalists of the last season, Peshawar Zalmi will hope to gain some momentum as they will take on Karachi Kings. The two teams are yet to showcase a good performance in the tournament. They will be hoping to cause a turnaround in their fortunes from Sunday.

Peshawar Zalmi started the league with a victory over Quetta Gladiators by five wickets. However, the team couldn’t continue the trend and ended up losing four from their next five matches. Despite having players like Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, and Shoaib Malik, the team is struggling with the bat.

Karachi Kings are doing no better than Peshawar. They are also facing a hard time in the tournament under the captaincy of Babar Azam. Karachi have lost all five league matches and will be thus searching for their first victory on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

>PES vs KAR Telecast

PES vs KAR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>PES vs KAR Live Streaming

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>PES vs KAR Match Details

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 3 pm IST on February 13, Sunday.

>PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Babar Azam

Vice-Captain- Hussain Talat

Suggested Playing XI for PES vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Joe Clarke

Batters: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usman Qadir

>PES vs KAR Probable XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi: Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hazratullah Zazai (wk), Kamran Akmal, Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (c)

Karachi Kings: Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Nabi

