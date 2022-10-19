'Peshawar aa jao,' Mohammad Rizwan responds to an Indian cricket fan's unique request

Pakistan cricket team are set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals India scheduled to be played on Sunday. The high-profile India-Pakistan clash is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ahead of the nail-biting encounter, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan got involved in a hilarious exchange of words with an Indian cricket fan present at the Gabba training ground in Brisbane.

The incident took place during Pakistan’s practice session on Tuesday. A supporter of the Indian cricket team was heard asking if he could get a chance to bowl at Rizwan. “Mai daalu leg-spin (can I bowl leg-spin)?"

Rizwan initially did not respond. A Fan asked the same question once again and his second attempt did not go in vain. The Pakistan wicketkeeper ultimately smiled back and jokingly replied, “Peshawar aa jao (come to Peshawar)." However, the conversation did not stop there and the fan eventually revealed that he is from India.

Both India and Pakistan are currently present in Brisbane for their practice matches ahead of the T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 along with Bangladesh and South Africa. At the T20 World Cup, Pakistan and India had last faced each other in October 2021 and the Virat Kohli-led side had to suffer a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in that contest. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had picked up three wickets in that game to restrict India to an achievable total of 151/7. Pakistan, in response, scored the winning runs with 13 balls remaining.

Coming back to the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan failed to start their preparations for the grand event convincingly after enduring a six-wicket defeat against England in the first warm-up game. The Babar Azam-led side, batting first, had posted a formidable total of 160/8. England, during the run chase, comfortably reached the target with 26 balls to spare.

Pakistan cricket team, in their next warm-up game, are slated to face Afghanistan.

India, on the other hand, clinched a commendable six-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening practice match. In their next warm-up game, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against New Zealand.

