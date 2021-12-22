Peter Siddle Kisses Teammate During Big Bash League Game | Watch Video

Despite a fabulous effort from Adelaide Strikers, the Sydney Sixers registered their fourth win in five matches. The Sixers defeated the Strikers by four wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. However, what is really getting fans talking is not the match itself but the display of on-field camaraderie between bowlers Peter Siddle and Daniel Worral.

The Big Bash League has often demonstrated instances of friendship and camaraderie between players but the exhibition of camaraderie and affection reached new heights last night. The moment was caught on camera when Adelaide Strikers’ seasoned Australian pacer Peter Siddle kissed colleague pacer Daniel Worrall on the cheek.

The incident occurred during the second innings when the Adelaide Strikers were chasing the target. Daniel Worrall was given the ball in the opening over. It was after bowling the first delivery that the right-arm pacer can be seen conversing with Peter Siddle before going for his next one. The duo appeared to be having an amusing discussion before the peck.

Watch it here:

Even the commentators praised the kiss for providing a much-needed moment of comfort amid the high-octane T20 match. The official twitter handle of the KFC Big Bash League highlighted the moment by captioning it, “Love is in the air at the SCG… "

Despite the outpouring of love, the Strikers went on to lose by four wickets. Both Siddle and Worrall failed to get a wicket. Strikers put up a valiant fight while defending a total of 148 runs, but Jordan Silk’s 36 runs off 24 balls proved too much to handle as Sixers chased down the target with four balls remaining.

Earlier, Thomas Kelly, batting first, had a fantastic 41-run innings that helped Strikers pass the 140-run mark. The side, however, fell short by a few runs as Sixers easily surpassed the total. The victory was particularly sweeter for Sean Abbott who was inducted into the Big Bash Hall of Fame as he finished the match with three wickets, passing Ben Laughlin as BBL’s all-time highest wicket-taker (112).

