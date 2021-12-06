'Photo Says a Lot': BCCI Shares an Epic Picture of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra And Ravindra Jadeja

After coming close to a win in the Kanpur Test, India wrapped up New Zealand in just under an hour on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The hosts clinched the series 1-0 as Virat Kohli and Co registered a whopping 372-run win against the Black Caps, making it India’s biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in the longest format of the game.

India Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav picked four wickets each, five of them together on Monday morning to bundle out the world Test champions for 167 in chase of a mammoth 540.

BCCI and Ashwin shared an epic photo which will leave every cricket fan in splits. Clicked from behind, the picture shows Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja standing from left to right. The cricketers’ jersey names ‘Axar’, ‘Patel’, ‘Ravindra’ and ‘Jadeja’ with the players standing in such an order read ‘Axar Patel’ and ‘Ravindra Jadeja’.

“Photo says a lot," Ashwin captioned his puntastic story along with laughing emojis.

Coming back to the match, Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Series as he claimed 8/24 in the Mumbai Test and with the tally, he completed 300 Test wickets at home. He continues to make the year 2021 a memorable one, from making a return to India’s T20I squad to smashing records in Test cricket.

The latest achievement places him in an elite club of bowlers such as Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), James Anderson (England), Anil Kumble (India), Stuart Broad (England), Shane Warne (Australia) who all have taken 300 wickets at home.

The 35-year-old has a total of 427 Test wickets to his name is eight wickets away from overtaking Kapil Dev as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

