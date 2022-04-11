PHT vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Prim Height Transport and Fair Deal Defenders: The first quarter-final of Sharjah Ramadan League 2022 will be played between Prim Height Transport and Fair Deal Defenders at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Both the teams enjoyed similar outings during the league stage.

Prim Height Transport finished in the second place in Pool B with just one victory from three league games. They won their first game against Rehan Khan Events by 39 runs. However, the team couldn’t continue the trend and ended up losing the next two games at the hands of Interglobe Marine and Mid-East Metals.

Fair Deal Defenders also featured in three games during the league stage and lost two of them. They concluded the league stage with a defeat against Syed Agha CC by seven wickets. The bowlers need to come up with better plans and strategies to tackle the opposition.

Ahead of the match between Prim Height Transport and Fair Deal Defenders; here is everything you need to know:

PHT vs FDD Telecast

Prim Height Transport vs Fair Deal Defenders game will not telecast in India

PHT vs FDD Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PHT vs FDD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 11, Monday.

PHT vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asfandyar Khan

Vice-Captain - Mohad Gul

Suggested Playing XI for PHT vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahman Gul, Farhan Babar

Batters: Sagheer Afridi, Amjad Khan, Asfandyar Khan, Mohad Gul

All-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Rizwan Amanat Ali

Bowlers: Wajid Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq

PHT vs FDD Probable XIs:

Prim Height Transport: Sagheer Afridi, Amjad Khan, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Rahman Gul (wk), Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Bilal, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq, Mohad Gul, Abdul Latif Ayoubi

Fair Deal Defenders: Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Imran-III, Asfandyar Khan, Ali Shahzad, Saud Afzal, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Farhan Ahmad, Fahad Tariq, Adeel Hanif, Wajid Khan, Farhan Babar

