PHT vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Prim Height Transport and Rehan Khan Events: In the fourth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Prim Height Transport squaring off against Rehan Khan Events. The game will kickoff at 10:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The two teams will be playing their first match of the competition on Tuesday. Thus, they can take some time to get used to the playing conditions.

Prim Height Transport are coming after a decent ride in the recently-concluded Sharjah CBFS T10. They finished fourth in the T10 league with three wins and two losses. Amjad Khan, Humayun Zahid, and Muhammad Bilal will be the crucial players for the team.

Rehan Khan Events, on the other hand, are making their debut in the tournament. They don’t have any experience of playing in the Sharjah leagues and will hope to take a lot of learning from the competition. Rehan Khan Events mostly comprises domestic cricketers from Ajman.

Ahead of the match between Prim Height Transport and Rehan Khan Events; here is everything you need to know:

PHT vs RKE Telecast

Prim Height Transport vs Rehan Khan Events game will not telecast in India

PHT vs RKE Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PHT vs RKE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

PHT vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rehan Khan

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Bilal

Suggested Playing XI for PHT vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushtaq Ahmed

Batters: Vinod Raghvan, Ahmed Samir, Amjad Khan, Humayun Zahid

All-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Rehan Khan, Syed Asif Raza

Bowlers: Asmat Ullah, Wasee Ur Rehman, Fahad Ali

PHT vs RKE Probable XIs:

Prim Height Transport: Asmat Ullah, Mushtaq Ahmad(wk), Amjad Khan, Humayun Zahid, Abdul Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq, Farid Ghulam, Muhammad Gul, Rafeeq Zaman

Rehan Khan Events: Rehan Khan, Ahmed Samir, Vinod Raghvan, Muhammad Faheem Farhan(wk), Syed Asif Raza, Wasee Ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan, Fahad Ali, Wasi Younas, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Irfan

