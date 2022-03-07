PIC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between PAK I Care and Punjab Lions Nicosia: Punjab Lions Nicosia will kickstart their campaign in the European Cricket League 2022 with a contest against PAK I Care at the Cartama Oval, Spain on Monday.

PAK I Care will be aware of the playing conditions as they battle it out against Malo before playing with Punjab Lions Nicosia. PAK I Care are coming into the tournament with a balanced squad. The team has Muhammad Yasin and Muhammad Kamran as prime batters while Atif Muhammad is expected to lead the attack with the ball.

As far as Punjab Lions Nicosia are concerned, they have one of the best bowling units in the tournament. The team has bowlers like Taranjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, and Rajwinder Singh Brar who can take on any opposition irrespective of the playing conditions.

Ahead of the match between PAK I Care and Punjab Lions Nicosia; here is everything you need to know:

PIC vs PNL Telecast

PAK I Care vs Punjab Lions Nicosia game will not telecast in India

PIC vs PNL Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PIC vs PNL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 07:30 PM IST on March 07, Monday.

PIC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamal Sadun

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Kamran

Suggested Playing XI for PIC vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Yasin, Mehran Khan

All-rounders: Muhammad Kamran, Roman Mazumder, Gurpartap Singh

Bowlers: Taranjit Singh- I, Atif Muhammad, Lakhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar

PIC vs PNL Probable XIs

PAK I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Sikandar Ali, Majib Hanif, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Mohtshim, Hassan Ali, Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Kamran

Punjab Lions Nicosia: Vikram Verma, Qasim Anwar, Chamal Sadun, Mehran Khan, Neeraj Tiwari, Taranjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Roman Mazumder, Gurapartap Singh

