PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Pak I Care and Tunbridge Wells: The 13th match of Champions Week of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, will see Pak I Care facing off against Tunbridge Wells on Thursday, March 17. The game will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama and is scheduled to commence at 03:30 PM IST.

Group E side, Pak I Care finished at the top of the table by winning all five league games. The team won their previous match against Punjab Lions CC by 14 runs by DLS Method. The cricket club remained unbeaten in the group stages and will aim to top the Championship Week fixtures in the same manner.

On the other hand, Turnbridge Wells had an impressive run in the tournament as they won four of their five games to finish second in Group A standings. The team registered back-to-back wins over the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux to qualify for the Championship Week.

Ahead of the match between Pak I Care and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

PIC vs TW Telecast

Pak I Care vs Tunbridge Wells game will not be telecast in India

PIC vs TW Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

PIC vs TW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, March 17.

PIC vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Babar

Vice-captain: Alex Williams

Suggested Playing XI for PIC vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Sikandar Ali, Alex Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Majid Hanif

All-rounders: Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Dave Smith

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Michael Waller

PIC vs TW Probable XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Aabid Mahboob, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Atif Muhammad, Majid Hanif, Adeel Shafqat, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali

Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams, Liam Buttery, Alex Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Allan McLean, Hugo Williams, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Will Stickler, Bailey Wight man, Matt Barker

