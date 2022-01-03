Picture of MS Dhoni Feeding His Pet Pony in Living Room Goes Viral

MS Dhoni loves animals. This is no news that Dhoni has four pet dogs going by the names - Sam (a Belgian Malinois), Lilly and Gabbar (two white huskies), and Zoya (a Dutch Shepherd). He also has a parrot (honey) and a pony who goes by the name Chetak at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The former Indian captain’s wife Sakshi Dhoni often treats fans with posts wherein Dhoni can be seen spending quality time with his pets.

An image of the Chennai Super Kings captain has gone viral on social media. The official social media handle of the CSK franchise shared a cute photo of Thala with his pet pony, Chetak. In the click, he is seen feeding the pony from his hands.

In no time, the adorable click started gaining buzz across social media platforms. On Twitter, the post has fetched over 41K likes, while on Instagram, the picture has garnered over 582k likes.

Take a look at the post:

“Only this man can casually feed a pony in his living room," tweeted a user.

A bunch of the Twitterati titled the image – “Lion with Horse."

Earlier, a video of Dhoni running around with his Shetland pony became the talk of the town. In the video shared by Sakshi, the legendary cricketer was seen racing with his pet horse.

Last year in November, Sakshi had posted some snaps of Dhoni with his ‘chaidate’ Honey.

“Mahi and his Honey," Sakshi captioned the pictures in which Mahi was seen enjoying his tea while his pet parrot, Honey, was seated comfortably on his shoulder. The picture took the internet by storm, and CSK fans couldn’t help but adore their skipper.

