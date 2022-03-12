Pink-ball Test: Ravindra Jadeja Nine Wickets Away From Joining Kapil Dev And Ravichandran Ashwin

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is on the cusp of a major milestone. Jadeja, who recently became the world’s top-ranked allrounder, needs nine wickets to complete the double of 250 wickets and 2000-plus runs in Test cricket.

Jadeja has a chance to achieve the feat in the day-night Test between India and Sri Lanka that starts from Saturday in Bengaluru. Should he be able to take nine wickets in the contest, the 33-year-old will become the fifth Indian cricketer to complete the double (250 wickets and 2000 runs) in Test cricket after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jadeja boasts of a superb record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where in three Tests, he has taken 17 wickets which is the most he has taken at a single venue.

Additionally, he’s also staring at the record for becoming the third quickest Indian to 250 Test wickets. Ashwin currently tops the list having achieved the milestone in 45 Tests.

So far, Jadeja has 241 wickets from 58 Tests.

Jadeja has been in superb form since returning from an injury he picked during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand last year. He returned to action during the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka last month.

In the Mohali Test last week, Jadeja scored a career-best 175 and then finished with a haul of nine wickets in the match to drive India to a massive innings win over Sri Lanka.

India captain Rohit Sharma was quite impressed with the performance of his teammate, calling him one of the top allrounders in the world.

“To me he is one of the top allrounders," Rohit said. “Look at the performances. In the past as well, when we played in India his contribution with the bat lower down the order and picking those crucial wickets. He seems to be adding a lot more to his game every time he plays. He’s hungry to get runs and do well for the team. We all know his bowling. Everyone knows about his fielding. I hope I get the opportunity to use his batting more in the future."

