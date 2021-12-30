PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match, December 30, 11:00 AM IST

>PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19: The knockout round of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 will kickstart with an encounter between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19 in the first semi-final. The high-octane clash will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 30, Thursday.

Pakistan finished at first place in the Group A points table. The Men in Green are undefeated in the tournament so far. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan, India, and UAE during the league stage by four wickets, two wickets, and 21 runs respectively. The team has produced comprehensive performances so far and they will aim to continue their form to lift the cup.

Sri Lanka U19, on the other hand, finished second in the Group B standings. They won two of their three matches while their one game against Bangladesh was cancelled due to the Covid-19 scare. For Sri Lanka, the batters have won the games so far in the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19; here is everything you need to know:

>PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Telecast

Pakistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 game will not be televised in India.

>PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

Pakistan U19 will face Sri Lanka U19 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 30, Thursday.

>PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pawan Pathiraja

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Shehzad

Suggested Playing XI for PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anjala Bandara

Batters: Mohammad Shehzad, Abdul Bangalzai, Irfan Khan-Niazi, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Matheesha Pathirana

>PK-U-19 vs SL-U19 Probable XIs:

>Pakistan U19: Zeeshan Zameer, Ali Asfand, Abdul Bangalzai, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shehzad, Haseebullah, Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan-Niazi, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Awais Ali

>Sri Lanka U19: Ranuda Somarathne, Pawan Pathiraja, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shavon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Raveen de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Anjala Bandara (wk), Matheesha Pathirana

