PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women: The warm-up games for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will conclude with an encounter between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women at the Lincoln Green on Wednesday. The two teams enjoyed contrasting fates in their first warm-up game.

Pakistan Women defeated a confident New Zealand outfit by four wickets. Playing under Bismah Maroof, the team restricted New Zealand to 229 runs in their 50 overs. Chasing the total, they won the game with four ball spare as Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz scored 54 and 62 runs respectively. The Women in Green will hope to continue the momentum to head into the World Cup on a promising note.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women handed an easy victory to England Women by a massive 109 runs. The team failed to make an impact with the bat. Despite an 81-run knock by Sharmin Akhtar, Bangladesh ended up with only 201 while chasing 311 runs. The Women in Red and Green will hope to experiment with their batting order on Wednesday during their last warm-up game.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs BD-W Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the television rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

PK-W vs BD-W Live Streaming

The Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

PK-W vs BD-W Match Details

The Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women contest will be played at the Lincoln Green in Lincoln at 1:30 am IST on March 02, Wednesday.

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sidra Nawaz

Vice-Captain- Nigar Sultana

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Sidra Nawaz

Batters: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Javeria Khan

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Aiman Anwer, Fahima Khatun, Diana Baig

PK-W vs BD-W squads:

Pakistan Women: Omaima Sohail, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig

Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk)

