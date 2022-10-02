PK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between Pakistan Women and Malaysia Women: Pakistan Women will kick start their campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 with a clash against Malaysia Women on Sunday at the Sylhet District Stadium. Both the teams might take some might to get back into rhythm as they have not played a competitive game of cricket for almost two months.

Pakistan last participated in the Commonwealth Games Women’s competition. The team failed to make a mark in the league. They lost all their three league matches to end up in last place in the Group A standings. Coming into the Asia Cup, Pakistan will hope for better performance with players like Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, and Muneeba Ali.

Malaysia Women last toured Singapore for a three-match T20I series in July. The team was brilliant during the tour. They won all three T20 Internationals by six wickets, 75 runs, and 79 runs respectively to clinch the series by 3-0. Malaysia also have a good squad including the likes of Elsa Hunter, Wan Julia, and Aina Najwa.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Malaysia Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs ML-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

PK-W vs ML-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PK-W vs ML-W Match Details

PK-W vs ML-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 8:30 AM IST on October 2, Sunday.

PK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bismah Maroof

Vice-captain: Ainna Hamizah Hashim

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Wan Julia

Batters: Ayesha Naseem, Elsa Hunter, Sidra Amin

All-rounders: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Nur Dania Syuhada, Diana Baig, Tuba Hasan

PK-W vs ML-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hasan

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia, Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa, Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria

