PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022, May 28, Karachi 2:30 PM IST

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Third T20I match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women: Pakistan Women’s team will desperately be looking to clinch a victory in the third and final T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka Women to pull off a whitewash. The third T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium, in Karachi.

Previously, the hosts had managed to win the first T20Is in the series. In the first match of the series, Pakistan clinched a six-wicket victory and in the second match, the Bismah Maroof-led side managed to bag a seven-wicket victory.

After the completion of the T20I series, the two teams will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The third T20I match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

The PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium, in Karachi on Saturday, May 28, at 2:30 PM IST.

PK-W vs SL-W Team Prediction

Captain: Tuba Hassan

Vice-Captain: O Ranasinghe

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: O Ranasinghe, Tuba Hassan, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Possible XIs

Pakistan Women Predicted Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (captain), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riyaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Hasini Perera, Athapaththu (captain), O Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Madavi (wicketkeeper), Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Ranaweera , Sugandika Kumari , Achini Kulasuriya

