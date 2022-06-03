PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 2nd ODI , June 3, 10 AM IST

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women: After causing a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series, Pakistan Women continued their domination in the 50-over format as well. The Women in Green will aim to win the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on Friday as they will play the second One Day International.

Pakistan have a lead of 1-0 as they defeated Sri Lanka in the first One Day International by eight wickets. Ghulam Fatima ran through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as the visitors scored only 169 runs after batting for 47.5 overs. Pakistan Women completed the target within 41.5 overs as Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof slammed 76 and 62 runs respectively.

Despite the loss, Kavisha Dilhari was the only positive for the Sri Lanka team. The all-rounder scored not out 49 runs. The visiting team will hope to follow the batting template by Dilhari to avoid a series loss in the ODIs.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi at 10 AM IST on June 3, Friday.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nilakshi de Silva

Vice-Captain: Kavisha Dilhari

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Iram Javed

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Ghulam Fatima, Fatima Sana, Achini Kulasuriya

PK-W vs SL-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali(wk), Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin

Sri Lanka Women: Oshadi Ranasinghe, Chamari Atapattu, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Kavisha Dilhari

