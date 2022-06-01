PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women: Pakistan Women will face Sri Lanka Women in a three-match One Day Series. The series will get underway on June 1 at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Sri Lanka Women will be desperately looking to clinch the ODI series. The team was decimated in the T20I series. They lost all three T20 Internationals by six wickets, seven wickets, and four wickets respectively. Playing the T20I series, the island nation will be hoping for redemption.

Sri Lanka will be expecting good performances from their main players including Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva, and Oshadhi Ranasinghe.

Pakistan Women will start the three-match series as favourites. The Women in Green excelled in the T20 series and will hope to continue the momentum and cause another whitewash.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India.

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi at 10:00 AM IST on June 1, Wednesday.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chamari Athapaththu

Vice-Captain - Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Tuba Hassan, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Aiman Anwer, Sugandika Kumari, Anam Amin

PK-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed

Sri Lanka Women: Sugandika Kumari, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva

