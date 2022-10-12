PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women: In the second semi-final match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022, Pakistan Women will be having a go at Sri Lanka Women. The two teams will lock horns at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan concluded the league round with a victory over Sri Lanka. They recorded a five-wicket victory by chasing 113 runs in 18.5 overs. Pakistan’s Omaima Sohail picked five wickets as Sri Lanka collapsed at 112 runs. The skipper Chamari Athapathuthu was the only batter who give a tough fight to the opposition by smacking 41 runs. For Pakistan, the middle-order batters including Nida Dar and Aliya Raz did well with the bat.

Pakistan finished in second place in the standings. They collected 10 points from five wins and one loss. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost two of their six league games to end up in third place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women’s match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 1:00 PM IST on October 13, Thursday.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nilakshi de Silva

Vice-Captain - Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Sidra Ameen, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Chamari Athapaththu, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

PK-W vs SL-W Probable XIs:

Pakistan Women: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali(wk), Bismah Maroof, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women: Sugandika Kumari, Chamari Athapaththu, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva

