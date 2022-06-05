PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday’s (June 5) Third ODI PAK-W vs SL-W Match, June 5

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (June 5) Third ODI PAK-W vs SL-W match: After winning the first two matches against Sri Lanka Women in the ODI series, Pakistan Women will be determined to pull off a whitewash as the two teams take on each other on Sunday, June 5, in the third and final match. The final ODI match of the series is slated to be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

In the first match, the hosts had secured an eight-wicket win to kick off the series against Sri Lanka Women on a promising note. In the penultimate match, there was no change in the outcome as Pakistan Women once again emerged victorious after scripting a 73-run victory.

Earlier, in the three-match T20I series, the visitors also had to face a whitewash.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women game will not be telecast in India.

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The 3rd ODI between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

The PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium, in Karachi on Sunday, June 5, at 10:00 am IST.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sidra Ameen

Vice-Captain: Fatima Sana

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Achini Kulasuriya

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Bismah Maroof, Kavisha Dilhari, Fatima Sana

Bowlers: Achini Kulasuriya, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hansima Karunaratne, Prasadani Weerakkody (wicketkeeper), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

