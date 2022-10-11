PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Asia Cup Match, October 11, 1 pm IST

PK-W vs SL -W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women: Pakistan Women, in their last group-stage fixture, will be up against Sri Lanka Women on Tuesday at the Asia Cup. A win against Sri Lanka will help Pakistan in qualifying for the semi-final. The match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan, in their last Asia Cup encounter, clinched a convincing 71-run victory against the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan batter Aliya Riyaz was adjudged player of the match for her brilliant half-century. The Bismah Maroof-led side, with eight points in their kitty, currently finds themselves at the second position on the Asia Cup points table.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, clinched a three-run victory (D/L method) over Bangladesh Women. With four wins from five games, Sri Lanka claim third spot in the Women’s Asia Cup standings.

Ahead of the Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs SL-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup match.

PK-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

The PK-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday, October 11 at 1 pm IST.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-Captain: Inoka Ranaweera

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani

Pakistan Women (PK-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (captain), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

