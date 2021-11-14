>PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women: Pakistan Women will square off against West Indies Women on Sunday, November 14, for the third and last ODI match of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies Women have already won the three-match series and on Sunday they will aim for a whitewash. On the other hand, the home side will hope to record a consolation win to salvage their pride.

West Indies bowlers were at their drastic best in the second ODI as they defeated Pakistan by 37 runs to take an unbeaten lead of 2-0.

Advertisement

Put in to bat first, West Indies’s start was not great as their batters failed kept losing wickets at the regular intervals. In the end, they were bowed out for 152 runs in 46 overs.

In reply, a disciplined West Indies unit bundled out Pakistan for just 116 runs in 39.2 overs.

West Indies Women won the ODI tournament opener by 45 runs.

Ahead of the third ODI match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

>PK-W vs WI-W Telecast

The third ODI between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will not be telecast in India

>PK-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The third ODI between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will be available to live-stream on Fancode app.

>PK-W vs WI-W Match Details

The third ODI between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, November 14. The match between PK-W vs WI-W will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

>PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Stafanie Taylor

>Vice-captain: Shakera Selman

>Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

>Batters: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin

>All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Aliya Riaz, Hayley Matthews

Advertisement

>Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Nashra Sandhu

>PK-W vs WI-W Probable XIs

>Pakistan Women Possible Playing XI: Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin

>West Indies Women Possible Playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here