PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women:

A confidant West Indies will be hoping to secure their second consecutive victory when they lock horns with Pakistan Women in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The fixture will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi at 10:30 AM IST on November 11, Thursday.

The visitors are leading the One Day series as they scripted a clinical victory in the first game by 45 runs. West Indies posted 253 runs in their 20 overs courtesy of Deandra Dottin who slammed 132 runs. In reply, Pakistan ended up with only 208 runs. Hayley Matthews was the star performer for the visiting side with the ball as she took a three-wicket haul.

Playing the second ODI on Thursday, Stafanie Taylor’s side will be hoping to deliver another terrific performance to win the series. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, will be playing a do-or-die match.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

PK-W vs WI-W Telecast

The Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women game will not be telecasted in India

PK-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women fixture will be streamed live on Fancode.

PK-W vs WI-W Match Details

The second ODI between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi at 10:30 AM IST on November 11, Thursday.

PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain- Sidra Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for PK-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight, Sidra Nawaz

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Anam Amin, Diana Baig

PK-W vs WI-W Probable XIs:

Pakistan Women: Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (C), I Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin

West Indies Women: Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

