'Planned Propaganda By BCCI': Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli's Exclusion from T20I Squad

The BCCI on Thursday announced an 18-man squad for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 29 in Trinidad.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the side after being rested for the ODIs, while in-form Jasprit Bumrah and wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have been rested for the series.

The most notable exclusion is that of India’s former captain Virat Kohli. The batting maestro, who has been out of touch for more than a year now, is already under the scanner as several former cricketers have raised questions about his place in the shortest format.

While the Indian cricket board has not yet clarified if Kohli has been rested or dropped, fans on the other hand have already given their verdict. Soon after the team was announced, the word ‘Dropped’ started trending on twitter.

People took to twitter to share their feeling about the former Indian captain’s exclusion from the T20 squad.

One fan wrote ‘Thanks for everything Virat Kohli’, signaling that the 33-year-old is done with the T20 format.

Another emotional Kohli fan wrote ‘Without Him? No Cricket for me’

Some fans wants answers from the board for leaving out the former captain’s name from the squad. This user wrote, ‘Where is Virat..?’

Some people have also been defending the star batter. Peter Miller, Cricket writer and broadcaster, wrote, ‘While Virat Kohli has been far from his best over the last couple of year’s I find the “since his last hundred" stuff very telling with cricket’s obsession with round numbers. Since Kohli last scored a hundred only Babar Azam has more 50+ scores in international cricket."

“Since his last hundred Kohli has scored 2521 runs at 36 with a 94*. Let’s chat about his form, not arbitrary landmarks," Miller added.

One fan blamed the cricket board saying that it is a ‘propaganda’ by the BCCI.

Another fan blamed BCCI for ‘forcing’ Kohli to think about retirement.

Earlier, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev raised questions on Kohli’s place in the T20I XI as he said that the 33-year-old is not batting at a level that he used to.

“Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil Dev told ABP News.

“Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn’t performing, then you can’t keep the performing youngsters out of the team," the World Cup-winning captain further added.

The star India batter missed the first ODI against England due to a mild groin strain. The availability of the former India skipper for the second ODI still remains doubtful.

