Played for So Long, At Least I Deserved This: Distraught Tamim Iqbal Slams Bangladesh Cricket Board

One of the better-known cricketers from Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal is having a crisis of confidence in his own Board. The cricketer is feeling ignored as he claims he was not given a ‘chance’ to put across his future plans as far as his T20 career is concerned. Iqbal last played a T20 for Bangladesh in March 2020 and since then has become a fence sitter. His case is a classic example of what happens when communication lines break down between players and the cricket officials. Now he wants to reach out to BCB(Bangladesh Cricket Board).

BAN vs SL, 1st Test: Ton-up Tamim Iqbal Puts Bangladesh on Top Against Sri Lanka at Stumps on Day 3

Advertisement

“Nobody gives me a chance to explain my plan regarding my T20s. Either you [media] say it or someone else tells it [regarding my T20’s future] and let it move like this because I am not given any chance [by the board] to tell anything," Tamim told reporters during a private function at Dhaka on Sunday.

“I play for so long that at least I deserve it, what I feel or think they should hear it from me," he said.

“But either you [media] give some kind of notion or someone (board) else tells something. And as they say something I don’t have anything to say," he added.

Meanwhile, BCB Chairman Jalal Younus had claimed that they had spoken to Tamim on this issue.

“Tamim Iqbal is one of the senior players on our side and he understands his position better than anyone else. You all know we had a meeting with him regarding this. He had told you [media] exclusively about his plan and now what we have to say," Jalal told reporters in May at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Ban vs SA: Tamim Iqbal to Return for Final Test, Confirms Skipper Mominul Haque

Advertisement

“After completing the six months, he will officially tell you about his decision and you will know through him about his plan and I can’t say anything about it."

The second most popular cricketer from Bangladesh is one of the senior members of the squad who represented the side in 2007 World Cup. He has played 78 T20Is, scoring 1758 at an average of 24. His strike rate is 117.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here