Player Comes Out to Bat Without Putting on Pads, Leaves Everyone in Splits | Watch

Cricket, as fiercely competitive as it gets at professional level, also has the knack of churning out rib-tickling scenes. Every now and then, amusing incidents on the pitch when captured on cameras quickly become talk of the social media sphere.

One such act occurred during a club competition in England the video of which has gone viral. Southend Civic Cricket Club batter Martin Hughes stepped out to bat with an intent to smash the opposition bowlers but did not realize that his batting pads were missing.

The opposition wicketkeeper then pointed out to the blunder. And an embarrassed by his mistake, Hughes was seen sprinting back to the pavilion in the funniest fashion, leaving the players and the umpires in splits.

The video of the act has left fans on Twitter bemused.

The highly entertaining subtitles added to the video act as cherry on the cake.

Witty reactions from fans flooded the post. “I put it to you that this is absolutely prime village," said one fan.

“Remember the speech Dave Russell gave us before a game about playing sensible and not doing anything stupid? Then walks out to open the batting without pads," another fan tweeted.

One person said, “Great one! On par with the time Bob Willis walked out to bat without his bat!!!"

“I remember once I must have been 11/12, number 3 walks out, he realizes he’s only got one glove says screw it I’ll carry on. Knocked over first ball,"a user said.

“I had a teammate who never wore a box. He said that it was to ensure that he never lost concentration!!" another tweet read.

This isn’t the first time that such an instance has happened on the cricketing field. In 2017, Fawad Ahmed, who moved from Pakistan to Australia and played first-class cricket, came out to bat in a Sheffield Shield match without his bat, adding to the ever growing folklore of village cricket.

