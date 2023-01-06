Players in Dhoti Kurta & Sanskrit Commentary: MP's 'Maharshi Cup' Creates Huge Buzz on Social Media - WATCH

A game of cricket, in general, triggers buzz due to its on-field events. However, sometimes, there are things other than contests between bat and bowl that attract attention. Just like this cricket match, which has become a big talking point for its unique commentary.

A video of the match, from the ‘Maharshi Cup’ tournament in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, features live commentary in Sanskrit. In the clip, players can also be seen taking part in the game wearing traditional dhoti and kurtas. Moreover, the umpiring was also done in Sanskrit.

The video went viral in no time as social media users were in awe of the commentary.

A curious cricket fan wanted to know a bit more about the style of commentary in Sanskrit and asked, “Awesome to have cricket commentary in Sanskrit. How do they do umpire in Sanskrit? Instead of the normal signs, they show mudras or what?

Another person lauded the move and urged the international cricket boards to promote Sanskrit commentary. “BCCI, ECB, please encourage this. We need to adopt this in the International tournaments as well," the comment read.

Another Twitter user asked, “Ball has hit the balls of the batter. Can anyone translate it in Sanskrit?"

The ‘Maharshi Cup’ is currently being played at the Ankur ground in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The motive behind organising the four-day tournament is to promote Sanskrit. This is the third edition of the tournament. Cricketers will reportedly be honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang (almanac), along with cash prizes for the triumphant side.

Previously, a video of a gully cricket match in Bengaluru had gone viral for the same reason. A boy kept providing updates in fluent Sanskrit throughout the whole footage.

Meanwhile, data collected from the 2011 Census disclosed that less than 0.002 per cent of the Indian population spoke Sanskrit. And just 24,821 people in the country have Sanskrit as mother tongue. The number was 14,135 back in the 2001 Census and understandably there is a sizeable rise in Sanskrit speakers in India. The information was acquired from the Union Home Ministry’s Registrar General and Census Commissioner’s office in response to an RTI application.

