Players Should Be Kept Away from Politics: Mohammad Irfan on India-Pakistan Matches

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan in a recent interview, weighed in on the India-Pakistan cotroversy, suggesting that players should be keep away from politics.

Mohammad Irfan said that both India and Pakistan should visit each other for matches and tournaments, adding that people should not be part of speculations and pay heed to rumours.

“I have said it before too. Players should be kept away from politics. Pakistan should go to India and India should come to Pakistan to play. It increases love between people from both countries. Cricket should be separate from politics. Don’t go with statements that Pakistan won’t come to India, let the Board decide it," said the left-arm pacer, who is playing in the T10 league for Northern Warriors.

Mohammad Irfan, who at 7’1", is considered the tallest player to play first-class and international cricket, lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) effort to back youngsters who can bowl over of 140 kmph.

“You need 140-plus bowlers to succeed. Maintaining that speed is difficult. Bowlers need a proper diet plan and close assistance from coaches. They have roped-in bowlers who are quick. Umran and Arshdeep need to be groomed to lead Indian bowling in future," said the left-arm pacer.

Irfan also said that playing 10-over cricket, curently the shortest, forces bowlers to be accurate and challenge themselves.

“It is tough for bowlers. The bowlers need to be more accurate with their lines and lengths. It gives the crowd more entertainment," Irfan said.

He also said that the current Pakistani batting setup is in safe hands with the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

“Pakistan cricket had a phase that didn’t see them produce good batters but Babar Azam, Rizwan and Iftikhar have filled that gap," Mohammad Irfan said.

Irfan opened up on the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“The World Cup saw Virat come in the form. The hype was there about an India-Pakistan final but Pakistan lost against India. They played very well and made a comeback to reach the final," said Mohammad Irfan.

