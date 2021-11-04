‘Players Will Get More Chances Before Getting Dropped’: Sehwag Says Dravid’s Presence Will Bring Stability in Team India

Rahul Dravid’s appointment as Team India’s head coach is being looked at like the beginning of a new era. Be it playing days or his tenure at the National Cricket Academy, Dravid has always garnered praise from his colleagues and fans. While representing the country, he was praised for his temperament. Later when he took up the job of nurturing young cricketing talents, he played a massive role in changing the face of Indian cricket.

And now, Dravid will be back in the dressing room as the head coach and his former teammate Virender Sehwag feels that the former’s presence will bring stability to the team.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sehwag opined that players who didn’t receive much support from the team management in the past will have a belief that they won’t be dropped after a few poor performances.

“His presence will bring stability, which we talk about all the time. The players will have the confidence that ‘I’ll get some more chances before getting dropped’. Because he has played at this level, and he always believes that a player should be given enough opportunities before getting dropped," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“We have been discussing for some time that the players are not confident, the management doesn’t support the players, they are dropped after just one game. Perhaps Rahul Dravid is also brilliant in the sense that he’ll give full opportunity to a player before sitting him out," Sehwag concluded.

The BCCI on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dravid, who will replace Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The former’s first assignment will be the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which gets underway on November 17.

Speaking about his appointment, the former captain said he’s looking forward to unlocking the team’s potential.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Dravid was quoted as saying by the BCCI.

