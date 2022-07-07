'Please Keep Entertaining us For Atleast Few More Years': Young Pakistan Pacer Requests MS Dhoni on 41st Birthday

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani wished former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 41st birthday. The young Pakistan pacer, who is a big fan of MS Dhoni, requested the Chennai Super Kings skipper to continue playing for a few more years.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three limited-overs ICC trophies - 2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy and he has influenced several cricketers across the globe, one such is Dahani from Pakistan.

The 23-year-old pacer took to Twitter and called Dhoni his inspiration and role model.

“To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast few more years," Dahani wrote on Twitter.

The two cricketers met each other during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE where Dhoni was accompanying Team India as its mentor. Dahani shared the photo with the legendary wicketkeeper batter from last year when India clashed against Pakistan in a mega ICC event.

Earlier, Dahani said that meeting Dhoni was a dream come true for him and his words helped him improve as a person as well as a cricketer.

He revealed that Dhoni told him about his life and advised him to respect the elders. The legendary India captain also gave him a valuable piece of advice about bad and good days in cricket.

“It will take a lot of time for me to explain the level of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Meeting him was a dream come true and I can’t forget that moment. His words were quite beneficial as he told me about life, how to live life, respecting the elders. He told that there will be bad and good days in cricket but you have to embrace it and stay dedicated to the game you love the most" Dahani told Cricket Pakistan.

The legendary India cricketer, who is currently in England, was snapped attending Wimbledon’s match on the eve of his birthday.

