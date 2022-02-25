'Pleased to See Him Strike the Ball so Sweetly': Wasim Jaffer Praises Shreyas Iyer's Cameo Against Sri Lanka

Wasim Jaffer heaped rich praise on Shreyas Iyer for playing a handy cameo against Sri Lanka on Thursday. During the first T20I in Lucknow, 27-year-old came to bat at no. 3 and anchored the innings till the end. After the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Iyer took the responsibilities on his shoulders and played a rock-solid innings. His unbeaten knock of 57 off 28 balls helped India post 199 in 20 overs.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was pleased with Iyer’s innings and said he was happy to see him striking the ball so ‘sweetly’.

Advertisement

“Because we’ve got such a bench strength, especially in batting, anybody who gets a game has to make the most of it otherwise there are players in the waiting.

“Shreyas, obviously, keeps making those performances and I think it was very, very important for him to get a game and play an innings like that as well for his own confidence as well. He played outstandingly well, hit some massive sixes and that’s something which he can do. He can bat at No. 3, No. 4 and I am pleased to see him strike the ball so sweetly,"

Banking on the young duo’s fiery innings and skipper Rohit Sharma’s 32 ball-44, India set a total of 199 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, the visitors could manage to score only 137 for the loss of 6 wickets. Charith Asalanka emerged as the leading scorer for the visitors with his unbeaten 53 run innings.

Jaffer also lauded Ishan Kishan for ‘making’ full use of the opportunity given to him. Jaffer said Kishan desperately needed this game and was very lucky that Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured ensuring his place in the playing eleven.

He added that while the Lankan attack helped Kishan with deliveries a bit wide and short on the batting-friendly wicket in Lucknow, credit must be given to the youngster for grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

Advertisement

“Full credit to him. Such a short guy and he packs a solid punch. On such a big ground as well, he hit some massive sixes, he hits the ball so hard. He’ll be very, very pleased. I think the Indian camp will be very, very pleased because they showed a lot of faith and he grabbed this opportunity with both hands," Jaffer told ESPN after the match.

The two teams are now headed to Dharmshala for the remaining two T20Is on this weekend. After the T20 series, Indian and Sri Lanka will be facing each other in two Test Matches slated for next month.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here