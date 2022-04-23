PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven: In the Eliminator match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, we have BSCU – MU Plovdiv squaring off against VTU-MU Pleven. It is a must-win encounter for both sides as the losing team will be ruled out of the competition while the winner will proceed to the second qualifier match.

BSCU – MU Plovdiv did well in the league stage. The team won three out of their eight league matches while their five games were abandoned due to rain. The team finished third place in the points table with ten points. They concluded the league stage with a win over The Black Smith by 34 runs.

VTU-MU Pleven, on the other hand, ended up in the fourth place with three losses, one victory, and four abandoned games. VTU-MU Pleven’s only victory in the competition came against the Black Smiths while they lost their last league match to AMS by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between BSCU – MU Plovdiv and VTU-MU Pleven, here is everything you need to know:

PLO vs PLE Telecast

BSCU – MU Plovdiv vs VTU-MU Pleven game will not be telecast in India

PLO vs PLE Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PLO vs PLE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 11:30 AM IST on April 23, Saturday.

PLO vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tarun Yadav

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Uzair

Suggested Playing XI for PLO vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain

Batters: Zain Abidi, Mohammad Sufyan, Tarun Yadav

All-rounders: Mukul Kadyan, Kiran Dasan, Akshay Harikumar, Shariyar Mohammed

Bowlers: Amal Thomas, Parth Acharya, Muhammad Uzair

PLO vs PLE Probable XIs:

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Umar Naveed, Faizan Rehman, Roohaan Makhdoomi, Ahsan Khan, Karthik Sreekumar, Kiran Dasan, Saim Hussain, Zain Abidi, Parth Acharya, Mohammad Sufyan, Muhammad Uzair

VTU-MU Pleven: Zaigham Butt, Amal Thomas, Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Apoorv Mishra, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav, Shariyar Mohammed, Zain Mustafa

