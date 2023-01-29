PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Congratulate Team India For Historic Women's U-19 T20 World Cup Victory

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shafali Verma and Co for their historic title victory in the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The young Indian side scripted history with a dominant show to outclass England by 7 wickets in the final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the team and wrote that its success will inspire the upcoming cricketers.

“Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Advertisement

India Beat England to Clinch Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup Title

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted a message for the young women cricketers for scripting history in the inaugural women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. He hailed the energy and passion of the players throughout the tournament.

“India’s daughters create grand history by lifting the first Women’s #U19T20WorldCup. You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India. @BCCIWomen," Shah wrote on Twitter.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

It was a clinical performance from Team India in the summit clash as England look no match for them right from the first over when Titas Sadhu struck early.

Brief scores: England 68 all out in 17.1 overs (Ryana Macdonald-Gay 19, Titas Sadhu 2-6, Parshavi Chopra 2-13) lost to India 69/3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24 not out, Gongadi Trisha 24; Hannah Baker 1-13, Grace Scrivens 1-13) by seven wickets

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here