PM Narendra Modi, Australian Premier To Attend India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad

Test cricket action is set to begin in India with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 9. The much-awaited clash between India and Australia will have four matches beginning in Nagpur on February 9. The second Test will be played in Pune from February 17, followed by matches in Dharamsala (from March 1), and Ahmedabad (from March 9). Latest media reports suggest that leaders of both India and Australia will witness the latest chapter of the fierce rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be in attendance for the fourth and final Test of the 2022/23 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, reported the Times of India.

The fourth Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, PM Modi will be attending his first match at this venue since the revamped stadium was named after him. This report has increased the hype around the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India have been holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2016/17, courtesy of three consecutive series triumphs. Every edition of this Test series has been nail-biting, adrenaline-fuelled, energy-sapping and sometimes controversial.

Australia, the No.1 ranked Test team, will have revenge on their mind when they take the field in the first Test which is scheduled to start in Nagpur.

Although Team India won the last Test series that they played in Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and Co haven’t been very convincing in red-ball cricket of late. India will also be without some key players. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test match as he hasn’t completely recovered from his back injury. India will also miss the services of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries he suffered in a road accident last month.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli will be eyeing to return to his mojo in Test cricket. The former India captain has now gone 20 Tests without scoring a hundred, a run that accounts for nearly 20 per cent of his entire career. Kohli will have to bring his A-game if India are to successfully defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pat Cummins-led Australia are coming into this series after scripting an impressive series win against South Africa and will present a formidable challenge in front of the hosts.

