PM Narendra Modi 'Extremely Proud' of U-19 Players, Says Indian Cricket is in Safe Hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian cricket team for having won the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 on Saturda. Modi said he’s extremely proud of the youngsters and says their dominating show through the tournament proves that Indian cricket is in safe and able hands.

India defeated England by four wickets in the summit clash to lift a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title in what was their fourth straight final appearance. Yash Dhull thus became the fifth India U19 captain after Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw to win the trophy.

“Extremely proud of our young cricketers," Modi posted via his Twitter account on Sunday morning. “Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands."

Raj Bawa produced a match-winning performance with the ball taking 5/31. Bawa and Ravi Kumar (4/34) combined to take nine wickets to bowl out England for 189 in 44.5 overs.

That England even reached close to posting 200 runs was thanks to a fighting 95 from middle-order batter James Rew who stood tall amidst the ruins.

England’s hopes were ignited when they sent back India opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi for a duck in the very first over. However, the target never put India batters under pressure who were more than happy to bide their time.

Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed peeled off yet another half-century and then Nishant Sindhu remained unbeaten on 50 while Bawa also contributed with the bat to make 34.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Bawa sealed the win in style with a six in the 48th over as India overhauled the target to finish at 195/6.

