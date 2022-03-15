PNG vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021-22 match 2 between Papua New Guinea and Nepal:

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 has Nepal (NEP) taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 AM IST.

Nepal is currently positioned sixth in the standings with four wins and as many losses in eight games. Although they’ve played a less number of games than other participating teams, they recorded three convincing wins against Sri Lanka Police and Navy sides last time out. The team looks in good nick ahead of their ODI return. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea are bottom of the table and are yet to register a single victory having lost all their 12 matches thus far. However, they are a resourceful side who are capable of springing an upset.

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs NEP Telecast

PNG vs NEP match will not be telecasted in India.

PNG vs NEP Live Streaming

The Papua New Guinea vs Nepal game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

PNG vs NEP Match Details

The contest between PNG vs NEP will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, on Wednesday, March 16. This game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

PNG vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kushal Bhurtel, Tony Ura

Batters: Sese Bau, Gyanendra Malla, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh Airee, Kabua Morea

PNG vs NEP squads:

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kamal Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav, Sagar Dhakal, Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari, Rohit Kumar, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Simon Atai, Dogodo Bau, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Semo, Kamea, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Nosaina Pokana, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua

