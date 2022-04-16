PNG vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 match between Papua New Guinea and Oman:

Papua New Guinea are lagging behind in the CWC League and will be hoping for redemption on Saturday. PNG will be facing Oman in the upcoming 50-over match at the Dubai International Stadium on April 16.

Papua New Guinea have lost as many as 18 league matches while winning just one game. Unsurprisingly, they are reeling at the last place in the points table with just two points to their name. In their last game, the team was hammered by Scotland by a massive 123 runs as they failed to chase a target of 288 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

Coming to Oman, they are topping the points table. The team has collected 38 points with 18 wins, 11 losses, and one abandoned match. Oman also played their last game against Scotland. The fixture didn’t go as per the plan for Oman as they endured a heartbreaking defeat by two wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs OMN Telecast

Papua New Guinea vs Oman game will not be telecast in India

PNG vs OMN Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 2019-23 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs OMN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 03:30 PM IST on April 16, Saturday.

PNG vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain - Khawar Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Naseem Khushi

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Norman Vanua, Assad Vala

Bowlers: Chad Soper, Bilal Khan, K Morea

PNG vs OMN Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Simon Atai(wk), Alei Nao, K Morea

Oman:Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi(wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here