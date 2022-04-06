PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Punjab CC and Oeiras: The Imran Rao-led Punjab CC (PNJ) square off against Conrad Greenshields-led Oeiras (OEI) in back-to-back matches of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 on Wednesday. The Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria, will host both encounters at 1 pm and 3 PM IST.

Punjab CC are currently second in the standings with three wins and a loss, whereas, Oeiras having won all four of their games so far are sitting pretty at the summit spot of the points table. Notably, both sides come into this game on the back of consecutive wins from their previous games. They will be pretty confident and would want to continue that momentum in Wednesday’s double-header as well.

Ahead of their back-to-back matches, fans can check the PNJ vs OEI Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

PNJ vs OEI Telecast

Punjab CC vs Oeiras game will not be telecast in India

PNJ vs OEI Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

PNJ vs OEI Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 01:00 PM IST on Wednesday, April 6. The reverse clash between the two teams will commence at 03:00 PM IST at the same venue.

PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Conrad Greenshields

Vice-Captain: Parveen Singh

Suggested Playing XI for PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Parth Jounjat

Batters: Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Rao, Brendan Badenhorst

All-rounders: Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad

Bowlers: Syed Ali Naqi, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan

PNJ vs OEI Probable XIs:

Punjab CC: Arslan Ahmad, Abdul Qazi (WK), Imran Rao (C), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Jabran Gulzar, Bilal Nasir, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi

Oeiras: Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (C), Lucas Mount, Parth Joujat (WK), Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Miguel Stoman, Alexander Macey, Carlo Buccimazza

