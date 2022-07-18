"Pocket Rocket"- Twitter Flooded with Wishes after a 'Pantastic' Performance

Rishabh Pant’s maiden ODI century helped India beat England by 5 wickets in the third ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Pant’s unbeaten 125 off 113 balls paved India’s path to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

His mature innings brought stability to the team when India lost their top-order - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli early in the 260-run chase.

The 24-year-old’s powerpack innings was laced with 16 fours and 2 sixes. For such a magnificent display of batting, the cricket fraternity and Pant’s fans quickly turned to Twitter to praise him.

Let's have a look at some of the top tweets after Pant's master class century:

While, cricket fraternity congratulated Pant for his innings, his fans also took the chance to congratulate him through interesting videos and posts.

Pant, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter, has silenced all the critics with his sensational century on Sunday. His unbeaten 125-run knock not only made India win the series, but also proved magical for his own records. His caliber was well known in the Test format but was often surrounded with doubts in the white-ball credit.

Pant has now made his entry to the elusive list of Indian cricketers to score a century outside Asia. He is now the third Indian wicketkeeper batter to achieve this feat after Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul.

His innings against England has also showcased his maturity on the pitch. After early dismals of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, the pressure was shifted to Rishabh Pant. While there were huge expectations from Suryakumar Yadav but he also failed to impress. Thereafter, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya went to knit the innings for a series win.

Pandya’s 71 off 55 balls helped in building a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket which helped India to catch hold of the match. For magnificent performances, both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were felicitated with the awards.

Rishabh Pant bagged “Player of the Match" award, while Hardik Pandya clinched “Player of the Series" title.

