Poll: How Will KL Rahul's Lucknow Start Off in IPL 2022 - Pick Your Strongest LSG XI

For the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the tournament will witness 10 teams fighting for the title. One of the two newly-introduced side is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), owned by the RPSG group – the owners of Rising Pune Supergiant (in 2016 & 2017). The team has appointed KL Rahul as captain and roped in a title-winning captain Gautam Gambhir as the mentor.

As far as the team is concerned, the franchise has roped in some big-ticket players after spending heft amounts. They invested Rs 10 crore on fast bowler Avesh Khan, making him the most expensive uncapped player at the time of mega auction. An amount of Rs 8.75 crore was spent to have West Indies bowling all-rounder Jason Holder on board. Their other top buys were former Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.75 crore) and English fast bowler Mark Wood (Rs 7.50 crore).

The team boasts a young set of players lead by an enthusiastic captain. None of the players is aged more than 35 and that makes this team stand out. As a unit, the squad looks firing but the lack of an experienced face may be a reason to worry about.

Advertisement

Here’s our Predicted XI for LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Now it’s your time to pick your strongest XI for Lucknow. But keep in mind that you can chose only XI. Happy voting!

IPL 2022: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for LSG

Happy voting!

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here