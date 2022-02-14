POLL: Pick Your Strongest XI - Who Will Lead RCB in After Virat Kohli in IPL 2022?

Aiming at the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have once again constituted a rock-solid team at the mega auctions. After Virat Kohli decided to relinquish his captaincy, the franchise primarily needed a man who could lead the team with the same intensity. Probably, that could be a reason why they went berserk to have Faf du Plessis on board.

RCB made some smart choices as they purchased Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddharth Kaul and Fin Allen. The franchise also managed to get Harshal Patel back in the hut at a price of Rs 10.75 lakhs.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also returned to the RCB with a huge experience. Youngsters Anuj Rawat and Luvnith Sisodia will be the veteran’s backup and have a great chance to learn from him. The team also splurged a huge sum on getting Wanindu Hasaranga onboard. The Sri Lanka all-rounder played just a game last season in the UAE leg before getting released for national duty.

With the return of Patel, RCB has managed to keep the strength of its bowling unit intact. He will be combined with Hazlewood while Jason Behrendorff, David Willey and Kaul seem to complete the pace attack. Among spinners, Shahbaz Nadeem did a splendid job last season and is back with the same intensity. They also have capped Karn Sharma who can also turn the ball pretty well.

RCB have often faced criticism in the past for emphasizing more on batters than bowlers. But this year, they long stronger top to tail. Let’s have a look what could a possible XI of the Royal Challengers:

>CricketNext’s possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Nadeem, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

So, who’s going to be your pick. Happy Voting! Remember: Choose only 11 players

IPL 2022: Pick Your Strongest RCB Playing XI

Happing picking!

