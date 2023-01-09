'Poor Guy Has Been Working Really Hard at NCA...'-Rohit Sharma Gives Detailed Update On Jasprit Bumrah

India captain Rohit Sharma gave a major update on premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he was ruled out from the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday in Guwahati. Bumrah was named in the squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday, but the BCCI’s support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his “return to play" should be pushed back, keeping the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy in mind.

When asked about the injury, skipper Rohit called Bumrah a ‘poor guy’ and said he was working ‘really hard’ at the nets in NCA.

“Poor guy has been working really hard at NCA for all this time. Just when he got back to his full fitness. You know he started bowling and everything. Last two days, this incident happened I think where he felt a little stiffness in his back," he told the media ahead of the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka.

“It’s nothing major, it’s just stiffness and when Bumrah says anything, you have to be cautious about it."

He said they couldn’t have been complacent with Bumrah knowing that the pacer got injured prior to T20 World Cup 2022.

“That’s what we did. I thought it was important to make that decision that we did. To just pull him out because when we named him, he was in the process of getting the workload done. He was bowling in the nets. Just felt a little bit of stiffness in his back," he said.

“So we had to pull him out. We need to be very careful with him. He had a major injury before World Cup so we need to be careful."

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience.

This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah," added the BCCI.

It will be interesting to see if Bumrah recovers to compete against New Zealand for the ODI series, starting January 18 and is fielded without playing even one domestic game.

Bumrah sustained a lower back stress fracture post England tour and missed the Asia Cup last year.

