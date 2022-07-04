POR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 04, 7:30 PM IST

POR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Portugal and Denmark: The final of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be played between Portugal and Denmark. A tough fight is expected on Monday as both the teams have experienced similar rides in the league so far.

Portugal won two out of three league matches to finish in second place in group two. The team was absolutely lethal during its semi-final game against Belgium. Portugal defeated Belgium by eight wickets as they successfully chased down the target of 114 runs in 16.1 overs. Sharn Gomes was the man of the match for his team with a knock of not out 52 runs.

Speaking of Denmark, they qualified for the second round by occupying second place in the first group standings. Denmark also won two matches while losing one game. The team secured a 41-run victory over Spain in the semi-final to confirm a final berth. Hamid Shah picked up a three-wicket haul to restrict the opposition to a score of 113 runs.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Denmark, here is everything you need to know:

POR vs DEN Telecast

Portugal vs Denmark game will not be telecast in India

POR vs DEN Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

POR vs DEN Match Details

The POR vs DEN match will be played at Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium at 07:30 PM IST on July 04, Monday.

POR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najam Shahzad

Vice-Captain: Saran Aslam

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Gholiya, Taranjit Bharaj

Batters: Saif Ahmad, Azhar Andani, Saran Aslam

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib

Bowlers: Oliver Hald, Junaid Khan, Hamid Shah

POR vs DEN Probable XIs

Portugal: Syed Maisam Ali, Md. Fakrul Hussain Mohan, Azhar Andani, Najam Shahzad(c), Amir Zaib, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Md. Siraj Ullah Khadem Nipo, Francoise Stoman, Kuldeep Gholiya(wk)

Denmark: Jino Jojo, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Freddie Klokker ©, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Oliver Hald

