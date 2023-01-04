Pothole or Rash Driving: Mysterious Case of Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Accident

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was flown to Mumbai on Wednesday, five days after he met with a near-fatal accident en-route to his home in Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Hospital sources where Pant was being treated said his recovery is ‘good’.

Though his raptured leg ligament remains a concern that could take ‘more time’ to heal.

Even as Pant has been moved to Mumbai, the big question still remains whether the accident happened due to rash driving or whether he dozed off. The pothole theory that came a day after the accident has also received thumbs down from a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official.

PS Gusain, project director, NHAI (Roorkee Division) was quoted as saying there was no pothole at the accident spot.

The theory surfaced after Shyam Sharma, the director of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) met Rishabh at Dehradun’s Max hospital. Later he told media persons Rishabh’s accident happened while he was trying to avoid a pothole.

The cops who accompanied Pant to hospital in Roorkee had said he ‘dozed off’ at the wheel and was ‘perhaps driving very fast’.

In fact, transport department record tells, Pant’s Mercedes Benz, which turned into a fireball, was challaned in Uttar Pradesh last February for ‘over speeding’.

An eyewitness Parminder who heard a blast following the collision, revealed to News18, “it seems car was going very fast".

A CCTV footage also suggested that the vehicle possibly was moving more than ‘usual’ speed but Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar) Ajay Singh statement on Sunday gave a new twist.

“We have checked cameras, the vehicle was running at a normal speed 60-80 kms per hour" he asserted adding “had he (Pant) been under the influence of alcohol, he would not have driven some 200 kms".

Interestingly, as the Haridwar top cop reached his assumptions, officials are tight-lipped whether a blood alcohol test was done to rule out intoxication. Generally, if required in the accident cases, blood alcohol contest test is conducted to find traces of alcohol up to 12 hours.

V Murugeshan, Assistant Director General (Law and Order) said “police were examining all the angles (related to accident)".

On the flip side, locals residing close to the accident spot underlined that a narrow stretch on the highway often leads to accidents.

The technical manager, NHAI, Raghav Tripathi said there is a canal creating hurdles. “We wanted to shift canal on our own expenses but irrigation department refused permission".

An allegation which VK Maurya, Superintendent Engineer refuted by saying “we haven’t received any such letter".

