PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Powergen Penal SC and QPCC II: Powergen Penal SC and QPCC will lock horns in the Trinidad T20 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, at the National Cricket Centre. QPCC II are struggling in the competition. They are at rock bottom with no points to their name.

QPC lost their opening game against QPCC I by nine wickets. It was a batting collapse as they scored only 134 runs in their 20 overs. In their second game, QPC came up with an improved batting performance. However, the bowlers failed to live up to the reputation and conceded 183 runs in 20 overs. The cricket club will hope to deliver an all-round performance on Friday to notch up their first win.

Speaking of Powergen Penal SC, they have three points to their name from two matches. The team impressed in the opening games against PSC but failed to continue the momentum against QPCC I. They couldn’t defend the total of 118 runs and lost the game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Powergen Penal SC and QPCC II, here is everything you need to know:

PPSC vs QPC Telecast

Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC II game will not be telecast in India.

PPSC vs QPC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PPSC vs QPC Match Details

PPSC vs QPC match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 12:30 AM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jalarnie Seales

Vice-Captain - Dexter Sween

Suggested Playing XI for PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Brandon Maharaj, Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Ewart Nicholson, Nicholas Alexis, Joshua Ramdoo

All-rounders: Sion Hackett, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jalarnie Seales

Bowlers: Uthman Muhammad, Jason Mohammed, Dexter Sween

PPSC vs QPC Probable XIs:

Powergen Penal SC: Akeem Alvarez, Steven Katwaroo, Ewart Nicholson, Cephas Cooper, Jalarnie Seales, Shaaron Lewis, Uthman Muhammad, Kavesh Kantasingh, Ansil Bhagan, Suraj Seepaul, Jason Mohammed

QPCC II: Joshua Ramdoo, Dexter Sween, Nicholas Alexis, Jesse Bootan, Jordan Warner, Camillo Carimbocas, Sion Hackett, Philton Williams, Brandon Maharaj, Antonio Gomez, Kirstan Kallicharan

