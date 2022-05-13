PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022, 12:30 AM IST

PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Trinidad T20 2022 match between Powergen Penal SC and QPCC I: Trinidad T20 2022 will conclude with the final showdown between Powergen Penal SC and QPCC I. National Cricket Centre in Couva will conduct the match between the two teams on May 14, Saturday from 12:30 AM IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Powergen Penal SC won two out of their three league games to take second place in the Group B points table. The team handed a defeat to the Central Sports in the semi-final by four wickets to book a berth in the final. It was a clean victory by Powergen Penal as they scored 161 runs in 18.3 overs while chasing 157.

Coming to QPCC I, they topped the Group B standings with three wins from as many games. The team continued its domination in the knockout games as well. QPCC got better off Clarke Road United in the semi-final by nine wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Powergen Penal SC and QPCC I, here is everything you need to know:

PPSC vs QPCC Telecast

Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC I game will not be telecast in India

PPSC vs QPCC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PPSC vs QPCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 12:30 AM IST on May 14, Saturday.

PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Mohammed

Vice-Captain: Tion Webster

Suggested Playing XI for PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jeremy Araujo, Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Ewart Nicholson, Tion Webster, Akiel Cooper, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed

Advertisement

Bowlers: Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Uthman Muhammad

PPSC vs QPCC Probable XIs

Powergen Penal SC: Kavesh Kantasingh, Jason Mohammed (c), Steven Katwaroo (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Jarlarnie Seales, Uthman Muhammad, Videsh Sookha, Akeem Alvarez, Akiel Cooper, Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis

QPCC I: Terrance Hinds, Shannon Gabriel, Tion Webster, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Isaiah Rajah, Yannic Cariah, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Khary Pierre, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein (c), Anderson Phillip

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here