PR vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Punjab Rotterdam and Salland: Punjab Rotterdam will be bidding to open their account in the ECS Netherlands as they will take on Salland in two back-to-back matches on Wednesday. Rotterdam played against Voorburg in their first two games.

The team suffered a 10-run loss in the opening game after failing to chase the target of 125 runs. In their second game, they couldn’t defend 127 runs and registered a defeat by nine wickets. In both the games, the bowlers were the culprits. They need to work on their line and length to take Punjab Rotterdam to their first win.

Salland have won two matches while losing as many. They are second in the points table with four points. Salland endured a 65-run loss in their last game at the hands of Sparta Cricket 1888. The team will hope to bounce back and win the Wednesday game.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Rotterdam and Salland; here is everything you need to know:

PR vs SAL Telecast

Punjab Rotterdam vs Salland game will not be telecast in India.

PR vs SAL Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PR vs SAL Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 4:30 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

PR vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hashim Khan

Vice-Captain - Gul Nasir

Suggested Playing XI for PR vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pasan Piyaranga

Batters: Lokesh Kamti, Hashim Khan, Sohail Bhatti

All-rounders: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers

Bowlers: S Mian, Jarri Ullah, Gul Nasir, Suhaib Iqbal, Reinder Lubbers

PR vs SAL Probable XIs:

Punjab Rotterdam: Irfan Ul Haq, Sohail Bhatti, Stephan Myburgh, Yasir Usman, Suhaib Iqbal, Asad Zulfiqar, Samiullah Salarazai, S Mian, Teja Nidamanuru, Ashiqullah Said, Sikander Zulfiqar

Salland: Jarri Ullah, Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Gul Nasir, Reinder Lubbers, Hashim Khan, Akhil Gopinath, Gijs van Seventer, Andy Malhari, Pasan Piyaranga (wk), Lokesh Kamti

