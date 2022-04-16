PR vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Punjab Rotterdam and Salland:

In the Eliminator match of the ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022, Punjab Rotterdam will be up against Salland. It is a must-win encounter for both the teams as the loser will be ruled out of the competition.

Punjab Rotterdam did a decent job during the league stage. They featured in eight league matches, winning five and losing three games. The team ended the group games on a high note by defeating Sparta Cricket in the last two matches by six wickets and 48 runs.

Salland, on the other hand, failed to do well in the group round. They made a good start to the league by winning two out of their first three matches. However, the team failed to continue the trend and ended up losing the next five games. With two wins from eight games, Salland finished at the second-last place.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Rotterdam and Salland, here is everything you need to know:

PR vs SAL Telecast

Punjab Rotterdam vs Salland game will not be telecast in India

PR vs SAL Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PR vs SAL Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 12:30 PM IST on April 16, Saturday.

PR vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sharafat Khogyani

Vice-Captain - Sikander Zulfiqar

Suggested Playing XI for PR vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pasan Piyaranga

Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Hashim Khan

All-rounders: Yasir Usman, Sikander Zulfiqar, Victor Lubbers, Asif Khan

Bowlers: Mubashar Hussain, Ashiqullah Said, Gul Nasir

PR vs SAL Probable XIs:

Punjab Rotterdam: Asif Khan, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Yasir Usman, Mubashar Hussain, Sohail Bhatti, Sulaiman Tariq (c), Ashiqullah Said, Saqib Zulfiqar

Salland: Gul Nasir, Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Hashim Khan, Pasan Piyaranga (wk), Akhil Gopinath, Gijs van Seventer, Praveen Rajendran, Andy Malhari, Gijs van der Molen, Jarri Ullah

