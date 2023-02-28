'Practicing to Edge 4th-5th Stump Balls': Kohli Trolled for Giving Slip-Catch Practice to Teammates - WATCH

Practicing slip catches is one of the most important drills in Test cricket. The sharper you get, the more you can trouble the opposition. But buttery hands may lead to social media trolling as well. The slip-catching has been a concern for the teams in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as some of the finest of the game, including Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, have dropped chances on multiple occasions.

Before the third Test in Indore, Kohli was once again on social media but not for dropping catches. Rather, for ‘edging the ball’ toward his teammates during the training session.

Actually, a few players on Monday were out at the Holkar Stadium for training. Slip-catching was one of the activities and Kohli moderated the session with the bat and edging the ball toward the fielders.

The video was shared by BCCI on Twitter on Monday while fans came up with hilarious reactions seeing Kohli edge it to the slips, not for the first time. Many suggested that Kohli should be practicing too while some of them said Kohli is a pro at edging the balls, given the way he has been dismissed many times in the recent past.

Here’re the reactions

Virat Kohli has been decent with the bat in the ongoing series but it’s difficult to believe that he too have dropped a few catches at slips in the first two Tests. So far, he has scored 12, 44, and 20 in three innings. His last Test hundred came at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in 2019.

