PCK vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Prague CC Kings and Carlton: The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 2022 will see Prague CC Kings fighting with Carlton. The two teams will play against each other at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 01:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday. Both the teams will be high on confidence as they got off to a winning start in the tournament.

Prague CC Kings were up against Zeytinburnu Zafer in their opening game. It was a class bowling effort by the team as they restricted the opposition at a low score of 55. In the second innings, Prague chased the total within 4.2 overs to register a big victory by ten wickets.

Coming to Carlton, they outplayed Cluj in their first match by 12 runs. The two teams entertained the viewers with nail-biting content. Batting first, Carlton made 124 runs in their ten overs while their opposition scored 112.

Ahead of the match between Prague CC Kings and Carlton; here is everything you need to know:

PCK vs CAR Telecast

PCK vs CAR match will not be telecast in India.

PCK vs CAR Live Streaming

The Prague CC Kings vs Carlton game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PCK vs CAR Match Details

The Prague CC Kings vs Carlton contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 01:30 PM IST on February 22, Tuesday.

PCK vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sharan Ramakrishnan

Vice-Captain- Arun Pillai

Suggested Playing XI for PCK vs CAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad

Batters: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan, Fraser Burnett, Ali Shah

All-rounders: Smit Patel, Adeel Raza, Arun Pillai

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Sameera Maduranga, Joseph Johnson

PCK vs CAR Probable XIs:

Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad(wk), Arun Ashokan©, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Keyur Mehta, Rohit Deshmoyni, Ali Goraya, Naveen Padmaraju, Sameera Maduranga, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Joseph Johnson

Carlton: Hugo Southwell, Shujaa Khan, Fraser Burnett, Arun Pillai, Adeel Raza, Rory McCann(wk), Umair Mohammed, Shivam Gupta, Angus Beattie, Ali Shah, Alasdair Evans©

